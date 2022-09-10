Look: College football Coach’s costume went viral today

Southern Miss head coach Will Hall went viral during Saturday’s game against the Miami Hurricanes.

The head of the second-year program feels the heat, sweating through his shirt in 90-degree weather in Miami.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Hall and the Golden Eagles led 3-9 in his first season as a college football head coach in 2021. The program started with a score of 0-1 after opening the season with a four-time defeat in overtime by Liberty in the first week.

At halftime of today’s match against the 15th number of “Miami”, “Southern Miss” concedes only 10-7. Quarterback Zack Wilkie has 120 yards and a touchdown on a 9/14 pass.

I hope Hall has an extra T-shirt in the locker room.