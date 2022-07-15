Look: Brittney Griner showed a touching photo in court this Friday

This Friday, the trial of Britney Griner on drug possession resumed in Russia. A few minutes ago, a photo of the WNBA star in the courtroom appeared on social media.

It turns out that Griner came to court with a photo of WNBA players wearing T-shirts with the number 42 in her honor at this year’s All-Star Game.

This is the second time Griner has appeared in a Russian courtroom with a photo in his hands.

Last week, Griner held a photo of his wife Cherel in her hands.

As for the trial of Griner, her lawyers handed the court a letter from a doctor from the United States, which stated that she should use medical cannabis to treat chronic pain.

“The attending physician gave Britney recommendations on the use of medical cannabis,” said Griner’s lawyer Maria Blagovolina. “The permit was issued on behalf of the Arizona Department of Health.”

Griner was arrested for having cannabis oil in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. If she really had a doctor’s certificate, it might explain why she had these cans of cannabis oil.

It was announced last week that Griner had pleaded guilty. If found guilty, she could face up to 10 years in prison.