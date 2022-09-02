Look: Baker Mayfield’s New Clothes Seem to Defy the Browns

A Charlotte—based clothing company, Glory Days Apparel, has taken a clear shot at the Cleveland Browns organization with its new Baker Mayfield—inspired merchandise.

One of the company’s new T-shirts has a bold print with the inscription “Baker Mayfield ‘Off The Leash'” advertising the Carolina Panthers’ first-week matchup against the Browns.

This game will be Mayfield’s first home game away from Dog Pound.

Take a look at the new merch here:

It’s no secret that Mayfield’s exit from the Cleveland organization did not go smoothly.

The former No. 1 overall requested a trade from the Browns just days before the team acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster deal. He was sent to Charlotte this summer in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick.

Mayfield and the Panthers will host the Browns in town for the first week matchup on September 11.