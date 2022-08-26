Look: At Least 1 NFL Team Called Jess about Trading Denzel Mims

It is reported that the Carolina Panthers have approached the New York Jets with an offer to exchange three-year receiver Denzel Mims, team insider Joe Person said.

Mims was a star for current Panthers head coach Matt Rule during his college career at Baylor.

The Jets selected Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite showing some flashes during his rookie season, the 24-year-old receiver has largely become a disappointing pick for New York.

In 20 games over the first two seasons, Mims made just 31 receptions for 490 yards and never landed. Problems with missed passes led to a serious limitation of the young receiver’s playing time.

Given Rule’s connection to Mims, the Panthers are certainly one of the most logical trading partners for the Jets. Carolina general manager Scott Fitterer and Jets general manager Joe Douglas also have a recent trade history thanks to last year’s deal with Sam Darnold.

Mims has two years left on the $5.4 million rookie contract he signed with the Jets in 2020.