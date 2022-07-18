Look at how Jennifer Lopez is getting ready right before her wedding with Ben Affleck: She “saved” this dress

Before the big moment! Jennifer Lopez wore two dresses to her wedding with Ben Affleck — and one of them was on her deck for a long time.

“I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just been hoarding it, hoarding and hoarding,” the 52—year-old “On the Floor” singer said in a video posted on Sunday, July 17. the release of her newsletter “On the JLo”. “And now I wear it on my wedding day.”

The Grammy nominee noted that the sleeveless dress with a boat neckline was from her “old movie”, but did not specify which one. She complemented the simple dress with a minimal amount of jewelry, including an elegant necklace and stud earrings.

The video was shot by the famous hairstyle stylist Chris Appleton, who gave the Hustlers star flowing curls in honor of an important day. “Wedding glamour 💒,” the 39—year-old hairdresser wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “Of all the events and crazy glamour we’ve had, this was definitely the most special. Congratulations to Jen and Ben!”

Jennifer Lopez Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/On The JLo

For her second look, the graduate of Shades of Blue was dressed in an ultra-glamorous dress from the wedding collection of Zuhair Murad. This dress had a heart-shaped neckline, a bodice with a corset and long lace sleeves, which she set off with a matching veil.

Lopez previously wore the wedding image of Zuhair Murad in the romantic comedy “Marry Me”, which premiered in February. Her character, Kat Valdez, wore an exquisite wedding dress on stage with a schoolteacher named Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) after a public breakup with fellow pop star Bastian (Maluma).

The “Get Right” singer and the 49-year-old Oscar winner got married in Las Vegas this weekend after receiving a marriage license on Saturday, July 16. The duo, who resumed their romance last year after Lopez broke up with Alex Rodriguez, got engaged. in April.

Jennifer Lopez Courtesy of Jennifer Lopez/On The JLo

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” the founder of JLo Beauty wrote in her newsletter on Sunday. “In the end, it was the best wedding we could have imagined. We dreamed about one thing a long time ago, and the other became a reality (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, the pink convertible and each other) in the very, very long past.”

The laid—back ceremony was very different from the one the couple had planned — and later canceled – during their first engagement in 2003. Us Weekly reported at the time that about 400 guests were expected to attend the event, and final details would be announced manually. delivered just a few days before the ceremony.

However, this time they wanted something different. “They both thought it was a fun and laid—back way to tie the knot,” an insider told Us about the couple’s wedding in Vegas. “They’re both so comfortable with each other, they’re so happy with each other that they don’t want to wait any longer.”