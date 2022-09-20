Look: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Wild Video Goes Viral Today

Arnold Schwarzenegger became popular on Twitter this week because of his performance at the slap fighting championship in Columbus, Ohio.

Schwarzenegger teamed up with Logan Paul to create the Slap Wrestling championship.

Schwarzenegger seemed to enjoy these brutal slaps. His reactions during every fight were priceless.

Despite the fact that the Slap Fighting Championship took place in March, this video with Schwarzenegger became popular on Twitter and TikTok only last weekend.

Here’s a Video of Schwarzenegger Going Viral:

Before this happened in March, Schwarzenegger spoke about his excitement about the Slap Fighting Championship.

“The Arnold Sports Festival is designed to inspire our fans to fulfill their dreams and find a sport that starts their fitness journey,” Schwarzenegger said via Sporting News. “I can’t wait to showcase the world’s best slap fighters on the main stage of our event, and I’m so excited to introduce this wild sport to our fans along with Logan.”

It won’t be a surprise to see Schwarzenegger at another similar event in the future.