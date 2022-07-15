Look: Analyst named the top five most overrated NHL players

During Friday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, NFL analyst Chris Canty named his top five “most overrated” players in the league.

Here is the full list (in no particular order):

Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey, Sakuon Barkley, Khalil Mack, Derwin James Jr.

Dak Prescott burst onto the NFL scene with a performance in the “Rookie of the Year on Offense” nomination that caught the attention of fans across the league in 2016. However, since then, the former fourth-round pick has struggled with stability issues. Sometimes he can look like one of the league’s elite quarterbacks, and sometimes not so much.

Christian McCaffrey and Sakuon Barkley are runningbacks who faced similar problems in their young NFL careers. Both have superstar potential, but both have been severely hampered by injury problems.

Khalil Mack is a three-time All-Pro, former defensive Player of the Year. But at 31, the star pass-rusher is no longer what he used to be.

Derwin James Jr. is considered one of the best young defenders in the league. A season-ending injury in his second year slowed him down a bit after the All-Pro rookie season, but he still returned with a Pro-Bowl year in 2021.

What do you think about this list?