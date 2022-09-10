Look: A racy photo of a Texas fan went viral today

In just a few hours, the Texas Longhorns will take the field against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban’s team is the clear favorite of the contest. Alabama has the advantage to win the game by more than 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.

Saban’s former assistants tend to have a hard time when faced with arguably the greatest college football coach of all time. However, Longhorns fans are treating their team well this year.

Before the game started, a photo of one Longhorns fan on Instagram went viral. Texas graduate Sumner Straw recreated the iconic photo.