Look: A player Just Announced a Fair Catch on His 1-Yard Line

An Abilene Christian player made a blunder during Saturday’s game against the Missouri Tigers.

After a forced kick in the first quarter, the returning Wildcats demanded a fair catch at their yard line instead of allowing the ball to pass through the scoring zone for a touchback.

Take a look at the play here:

Aside from that mistake, the Wildcats have started the 2022 season well. The team started the year with wins over Lamar and Prairie View A&M.

At the end of the first quarter, Missouri leads Abilene Christian by a score of 14-3, despite the fact that the Wildcats outscore the Tigers from 113 yards to 109.

Missouri is hoping to bounce back with a win after a crushing loss to Kansas State in week two.