Look: a pirate player is being fried for what he did while managing the bases

On Tuesday night, one Pittsburgh Pirates player went viral for all the wrong reasons during the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Infielder Rodolfo Castro, who had just been called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, walked in the fourth inning. After hitting Oniel Cruz, Castro rounded the bases and moved to third place.

At the same time, his phone flew out of his back left pocket onto the field. Yes, that’s right, Castro decided to take his phone with him on the basic path.

Castro said the move was not intentional.

“I don’t think there’s any professional baseball player who would ever go out there with the intention of picking up a cellphone,” he said via ESPN. “It’s terrible that this happened to me. Obviously, it was completely unintentional.”

Pirates manager Derek Shelton made sure that it would not happen again, but admitted that mistakes happen.

“You stay in the game and see things you haven’t seen before,” Shelton said. “It was just a kid who made a mistake. It’s just one of those things that we walk away from and tell him: “You can’t do that.”

Castro won’t make the same mistake again.