Look: 23XI Racing reacted with one word to the story of Baba Wallace

It’s been a tough season for Bubba Wallace this year. But on Saturday, the 23XI rider was able to register a positive momentum ahead of Sunday’s race at Michigan International Raceway.

Last weekend, Wallace quickly won his first career pole in the Cup; the only driver to break the 190 mark in the final round of qualifying.

Shortly after, the 23XI team responded to the Bubba Busch Light Pole Award:

As for Bubba’s thoughts on pole, the Daytona 500 winner hastened to thank his team. We inform you NASCAR.com:

About time. It took me five years to get my first pole. This is the testimony of 23XI, everyone in team No. 23. In fact, they have done a great job throughout the year. We just didn’t have the finish we deserve, but we’re proud that everyone just stood it. There are a lot of adversities in this team, and we continue to show ourselves ready for battle.

Wallace and his Toyota number 23 will try to maintain this speed in the FireKeepers Casino 400.