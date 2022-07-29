Longtime SNL Star Kenan Thompson Shares His Opinion after Rumors about when the Show will End

TV shows have always been a rarity that last longer than ten years (maximum), and this is even more relevant now that viewers are trying to keep up with series on an increasingly wide range of streaming services. But one show that has managed to stand the test of time in the changing television landscape is Saturday Night Live. The legendary comedy sketch show will take place this fall in the 48th season, when it will premiere as part of the TV program for 2022, and since there are rumors that the 50th season may be the last, star Kenan Thompson shared his opinion about when SNL may end.

What did Kenan Thompson say about when SNL might end?

If you’re a fan of “Saturday Night Live,” you probably know that Kenan Thompson is a very good person to ask about the potential longevity of the famous late—night comedy. Having started as a child in films and on the Nickelodeon shows “All This” and “Kenan and Kel,” Thompson is now widely regarded as the longest-running cast in history (starring in over 1,500 SNL sketches) with an astounding 19 seasons and counting. . During a recent appearance on Hell of A Week, host Charlamagne Tha God asked Thompson about the possibility that SNL would actually end on season 50, mainly because it is believed that Lorne Michaels does not want to participate in the show after his 80th birthday, and he replied:

There may be many reasons for this rumor, because 50 is a good number to stop at. This is an incredible package. You know, he’s the one who touched it all… It’s a one-of-a-kind thing. He’s the only one, you know what I mean?

Thompson makes some very good points, right? While many viewers will probably agree that SNL has definitely had many ups and downs of quality over many decades on the air, this is to be expected when the show has been around for so long. But despite periodic quality drops and frequent cast changes (several favorite performers, including Kate McKinnon, left at the end of the 47th season), “Saturday Night Live” still remains an original with several claims to fame.

SNL has helped launch the careers of some of our most respected and adored comedians and comedians, on the one hand, such enduring megastars as Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Bill Hader and the aforementioned Kate McKinnon. they got into the spotlight because they were in the series. It also brought us dozens of important pop culture moments over the years and helped us see the different sides of some of our favorite celebrities when they acted as a host.

And if none of this has affected you, well, this is where Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson became friends and started one of our most talked-about modern celebrity romances, and who can argue with the importance of this? Nobody, that’s who!

Kenan Thompson is often asked about when he might leave SNL, and in a recent chat he admitted that the show is trying to get through its 50th anniversary and that he plans to be a part of this momentous season, but he’s not sure how long. after that, he will stay, although Thompson likes to participate in the “wild” show. Let’s hope we can count on “Saturday Night Live” to last a few more seasons, and that Kenan Thompson’s delightful presence will be there the whole time.