Longtime racing Star Announces Retirement This Year

Four-time world champion racer Sebastian Vettel has announced his retirement from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season.

The end of this year marks the end of his contract with Aston Martin. There have been many rumors about his future in the racing world, and he confirmed his departure with a recent Instagram post.

Vettel shared a long and sincere explanation of his departure in a video message on Thursday. After all, the 35-year-old racing legend wants to spend more time with his family.

“In addition to racing, I have a family that I like to be around. I have other interests that are not related to Formula 1,” Vettel said. “My passion for racing and Formula 1 is due to the fact that I spend a lot of time away from them and take a lot of energy.

“Being devoted to my passion the way I did and the way I think is right no longer goes hand in hand with my desire to be a wonderful father and husband. The energy required to become one with the machine and the team, the pursuit of excellence requires focus and commitment.My goals have changed from winning races and fighting for the championship to seeing my children grow up, passing on my values, helping them rise when they fall, listening to them when they need me.

“There is no need to say goodbye, and most importantly, I can learn from them and let them inspire me. Children are our future, and then I feel that there is so much to explore and learn about life and about myself.

“Speaking about the future, I feel that we are living in very crucial times. And how we all shape these next years will determine our lives. My passion is related to some aspects that I have learned not to like. They can be solved in the future, but the will to apply this change should become much, much stronger and should lead to action today.

“Talking is not enough, and we cannot afford to wait. There is no alternative. The race continues. My best race is yet to come. I believe in moving forward and moving forward. Time is a one-way street, and I want to go with time.

“Looking back will only slow you down. I’m looking forward to racing on uncharted tracks and will find new challenges.

“The tracks I left on the track will remain until time and rain wash them away. New ones will be applied. Tomorrow belongs to those who form today. The next turn is in safe hands, as the new generation has already given up. that there is still a race to win.

“Goodbye, thank you for letting me share the track with you. I liked every bit of it.”

Vettel won four consecutive titles with the Red Bull team from 2010 to 2013, making him the fourth most successful driver in Formula 1 history. He played for Ferrari from 2015 to 21, and last season joined Aston Martin.