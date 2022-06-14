Longtime NFL Receiver Trying to Play Baseball – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Golden Tate had a very good 11-year NFL career after starring at Notre Dame. But now, after not playing football last season, the former pro bowler is trying his hand at baseball.

The 33-year-old has signed with the Port Angeles Lefties of the West Coast League, the WCL announced Tuesday.

The league mainly consists of college baseball players. Tate also played for the Irish baseball team in the early days of his career in North Dakota and was even called up to MLB twice before being selected by the Seahawks in 2010.

In a statement, Tate spoke about the signing, saying baseball was his first love.

I am extremely grateful to the West Coast League and the Port Angeles Lefties for allowing me to join their league. As some may know, I’ve been called up to baseball twice. As a child, my first love was baseball, so I am very excited to be able to compete with some of the best young players in the league. I’m looking forward to having fun and learning more about baseball.

Tate is not the first NFL player to step on a WCL diamond. Former Titans quarterback Jake Locker and Bills All-Pro quarterback Jordan Poyer also played in the league.

Like Tim Tebow, Golden Tate realizes his baseball dream at the age of about 30 years after the end of his football career.