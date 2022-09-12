Longtime NFL quarterback Chase Daniel has found a new job

Over the 14 seasons of his NFL career, experienced quarterback Hayes Daniel has used his talents on the league network.

According to the NFL Media account:

“Chargers QB Chase Daniel joins NFL Network for the 2022 NFL season! Daniel will be in the studio for the NFL GameDay Final on Mondays after Monday Night Football, which starts TONIGHT.”

The Super Bowl champion will join Omar Ruiz, DeAngelo Hall and Adam Rank as they break down all the Monday night action for the year.

Daniel was not drafted after a great career at Missouri College, but since joining the league, he has been one of the most stable backup and QB mentors.

During his time in the NFL, Daniel played for the Saints, Chiefs, Eagles, Bears, Lions and Bolts. Now he will dress differently for the league he has called home for almost a decade and a half.