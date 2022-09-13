Longtime NBA Veteran Thinks about School for James’ Armor

Although he doesn’t have the talents of a father, LeBron James Jr., also known as Bronnie, is one of the most hyped basketball players in his class.

Earlier this summer, he visited Ohio State, where the Buckeyes reportedly offered him a scholarship. Many leading programs in the country hope to get a talented recruit, but he is not inclined anywhere yet.

Former Lakers quarterback Nick Young suggested Bronnie. He thinks LeBron’s eldest son should go to USC.

Here’s what he said via TMZ Sports:

“Home!” Young said, “I was there. Besides, it’s in Los Angeles, it’s in California. Why leave, and you’re already comfortable here? Dad’s here. Dad can come and watch you play. Mom can come and watch you play.”

Swaggy P even came up with a nickname for 17-year-old Bronnie as part of his advertising campaign… saying that James should be called “Swaggy Bronny”.

TMZ also asked Young if he thought LeBron would be teammates with Bronnie in Los Angeles.

“As long as Bron is there, he has a future.”

Where should Bronnie play college basketball?