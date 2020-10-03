Long discussions to include Steve in Smash Bros

Nintendo surprised its world by announcing last Thursday via a short introductory video that Steve, the Minecraft avatar, will soon be landing as a playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Indeed, the character high in cubes seemed difficult to integrate into the combat system of the title and his arrival was a fantasy for many players. So this is a big new challenge that Masahiro Sakurai and his team have tackled, who however seem to have succeeded in creating a fighter in the lineage of the others already available. And while the process of creating Steve’s arsenal must have been a long headache for the developers, it seems it wasn’t the only challenge they faced.

A former developer at Mojang, the studio behind Minecraft, said on Twitter that discussions regarding Steve’s integration into Super Smash Bros. started 5 years ago, that is… in 2015. Coincidence or not, it was also in this year that Minecraft was released for the first time on a Nintendo console: the Wii U. He does not specify since when the character is in development, but this gives an indicator of the negotiations that must have been played out between Nintendo and Mojang (and indirectly, Microsoft). Surely it was envisioned early on in the creation of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that Steve joins the cast, but the steps regarding his arrival and especially his development have probably delayed his arrival.

In any case, we won’t have to wait very long before Steve arrives in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate via Fighters Pass 2 and in the meantime, keep in mind that Sakurai will be presenting the character in more detail today at 4:30 p.m. on Youtube in a 45-minute video.

Steve’s Super Smash Bros. Announcement Trailer Ultimate



