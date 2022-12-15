London Ticket Bank Will Provide Free Access to Cultural Events: “Art is a human right”

A new cultural scheme is due to be launched in London next year, offering free tickets to art exhibitions and cultural events to low-income people.

London Ticket Bank launches in January, and unsold tickets for hundreds of music, theater, comedy and dance events will be given to those who cannot afford them.

In an interview with The Guardian about the scheme, mastermind Chris Sonnex said that after the launch of the scheme, about 1,000 tickets a week will be distributed.

He said: “Art is a human right. And the worse things are with people’s finances, the more they will be squeezed out of art.”

“There are wonderful people who create food banks and heat banks, but this does not give humanity its basic needs from the point of view of the soul,” he added.

With the scheme offering free options and “pay as much as you can” options, Sonnex said: “People who suffer because of the high cost of living also need access to community, entertainment and things that warm the soul. If people go to the theater, they will be warm for a couple of hours.”

Those who have signed up so far include the Roundhouse, the Barbican and the National Theatre, and other venues and organizations are expected to join before the scheme launches.

A study conducted by the charity Help Musicians last month found that 91% of musicians can no longer afford equipment, which has been called a “cost-of-work crisis.”

The study paints a bleak picture of musicians’ lives in 2022 against the backdrop of skyrocketing energy and fuel prices, double-digit inflation and the fact that the sector is beginning to feel the effects of Brexit, which increases the cost of overseas tours.

The charity found that almost all musicians (98 percent) are concerned about earning enough income in the next six months, with half “extremely” or “very” concerned that their financial situation will force them to leave the industry.

Bands including Regressive Left and Porridge Radio have recently been offering discounted tickets or guest list seats to fans who can’t afford their concerts.