London PS5 ad replaces signs with branding symbols

One of the best known stations in London, England, Oxford Circus will receive a special decoration for the next 48 hours. After all, Sony is celebrating the launch of the PlayStation 5 in the local market, and you can already check out how it looked there:

From one iconic shape to four. We’ve given the Oxford Circus Tube signs a #PS5 upgrade. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iw9qlEXR7B — PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) November 18, 2020

“Jumping from one to four iconic shapes, we redesigned the Oxford Circus station signs,” says the tweet posted on the official PlayStation account in the UK. The number mentions each of the station’s four entrances, which have been redecorated with the four main buttons on the traditional joystick of the producer.

Another cool thing is that the Mile End station also temporarily changed its name to Miles End, in reference to one of the main launching games of the system, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Lancaster Gate became Ratchet and Clankaster Gate, and West Ham became Horizon Forbidden West Ham. There, the console will be launched on November 19, the same date as the Brazilian launch.

What did you think of these games? Would you like to be in England to see it all live? Comment below!



