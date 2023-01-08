The Oval Space site in East London was relaunched under the name Oval Studios after its license was revoked last year due to a shooting.

Oval Studios, which is called “the most versatile warehouse in London,” has a 900-seat venue licensed for events from 6 a.m. to midnight. The new website describes the space as “ideal for television and film, immersive experiences [and] gallery exhibitions.”

Oval Studios is now a “multifunctional blank canvas playground with 400 square meters of flexible indoor and outdoor space, it is an ideal place for construction, research and sharing,” the website says.

The new Spaces & Stories operators are participating in 20 London event venues, including the 20,000-capacity shipyards and the 300-capacity Thirty-Eight Grosvenor Square. According to their website, they are also affiliated with Printworks.

Oval Space closed in September 2022 after an alleged on-site shooting. After the incident, Tower Hamlets Council announced that it was reviewing the Oval Space license.

“In the opinion of a senior Metropolitan Police officer, the above premises are associated with serious crimes and riots or both, as well as concerns about public safety and the prevention of public disorder,” the statement said. “The lack of management of the premises and the lack of proper search, which led to a serious incident.”

In an effort to save the Oval Space, the owners of the halls took to Instagram to encourage people to send letters in support of Tower Hamlets.

“Oval Space is an important cultural place in London. Since opening in 2013, it has quickly gained a reputation as a key part of London’s cultural tapestry,” the club wrote, hoping the letters would “highlight the importance of these places in major cities across the country.”

However, in October it was confirmed that Oval Space would lose its license. “We are incredibly disappointed with the decision Tower Hamlets made this week,” the club said. “This incident is not a reflection of the many safe and inclusive events that this stadium holds for Londoners every month and has held for many years. We completely dispute any claims that this place is associated with a gang.”

In other news, it should be noted that Brixton Academy is still closed after two deaths in the hall caused by a crowd crush at an Asake concert. The venue will remain closed until at least January 16, when another hearing will reportedly take place.

The license review statement explained: “The police were called to the premises in response to reports of a serious disturbance with a clear threat to public safety. During the incident, the crowd broke into the premises, which led to serious injuries to several people, and two people have since died.”