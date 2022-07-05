Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Announced

Originally launched in 2012, Lollipop Chainsaw zombie game received mostly positive reviews upon its release. Although some critics considered Lollipop Chainsaw rather mixed, this did not prevent the stylish action movie from becoming a cult. Following Juliet Starling, a cheerleader who found herself at the epicenter of a zombie outbreak in her high school, the game was praised for its charm, wackiness and originality that made it so popular among fans.

Apart from the cult, Lollipop Chainsaw had some influence in the mainstream media. “Suicide Squad” director James Gunn said that Harley Quinn’s breakout scene in the film was born from his work on Lollipop Chainsaw with Suda51. Now that Lollipop Chainsaw is approaching its tenth anniversary, it seems that fans will finally see new content for the cult classic, as it was recently announced that a remake of the title is in development.

After it was reported last month that Lollipop Chainsaw would return in some form, fans immediately began to speculate about what might be next. The former CEO of Kadokawa Games, the company that released Lollipop Chainsaw in Japan, said that the game has “returned” with a new developer called Dragami Games. After this teaser, it was confirmed that the Dragami Games project is a remake of Lollipop Chainsaw, timed to coincide with its 10th anniversary. From the images published by the developer, it becomes clear that the remake of Lollipop Chainsaw will have updated visual elements, although it does not look like the graphics of the game will be completely redesigned.

Little is known about what will change in the Lollipop Chainsaw remake compared to the original 2012 version. Along with graphical updates, another important function has been confirmed at the moment, namely, changing the music from the original title. Just as Sonic Origins is changing the soundtrack to Sonic 3, the music from Lollipop Chainsaw 2012 will be replaced with new tracks. However, unlike Sonic, the changes in Lollipop Chainsaw occurred due to the fact that the first game had a lot of licensed music that Dragami Games could not get again.

The Lollipop Chainsaw remake is due to be released sometime in 2023, but the exact launch date has not yet been announced. In addition, it is currently unknown on which consoles Lollipop Chainsaw will be available, but most likely fans can expect it on new hardware with the ability to run on PS4 and Xbox One. In any case, the remake gives old fans the opportunity to see what they missed in Lollipop Chainsaw, and give new players the opportunity to look at a stylish game.

