LoL Worlds Semifinals: Damwon Gaming vs G2 Esports

Everything you need to see the first semifinals of the great League of Legends event in a unique weekend. League of Legends Worlds 2020 is nearing its final climax.

This weekend the semifinals of the most important event in the competitive scene of the Riot Games game are disputed, and that has been played since last September 25 with the most important teams in the world face to face. After the Play-Ins, the group phase and the quarterfinals, there are only four teams left in the running that will compete on October 24 and 25 to see who reaches the final. The first match is Damwon Gaming vs G2 Esports, which will take place tomorrow, Saturday.

The appointment of the quarterfinals left us with one of the great surprises, with the elimination of Fnatic against Top Esports 3-2 in a tie that opens a path full of great expectations for Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodríguez’s G2, who is making a great championship. Saturday is the day marked on the calendar.

Damwon Gaming vs G2 Esports live on Twitch

The first of the matches is played on Twitch this Saturday from 12 noon in Spain, in a confrontation that will put two of the most powerful teams on the scene face to face right now. Both come after getting resounding victories in the quarterfinals. For their part, G2 took the lead by winning 0-3 against Gen.G, while Damwon Gaming also won a clear 3-0 against DRX. In this official Riot Games channel you can follow the semifinals live and if you prefer it in Spanish, you have it in the LVP:

What time are the 2020 Worlds semifinals around the world?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 12:00

Spain (Canary Islands): at 11:00 am

Argentina: at 7:00 am

Bolivia: at 6:00 a.m.

Brazil: at 7:00 a.m.

Chile: at 6:00 a.m.

Colombia: at 5:00 a.m.

Costa Rica: at 4:00 a.m.

Cuba: at 6:00 a.m.

Ecuador: at 5:00 a.m.

El Salvador: at 4:00 a.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 6:00 a.m.

Guatemala: at 4:00 a.m.

Honduras: at 4:00 a.m.

Mexico: at 5:00 a.m.

Nicaragua: at 4:00 a.m.

Panama: at 5:00 a.m.

Paraguay: at 6:00 a.m.

Peru: at 5:00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: at 6:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: at 6:00 a.m.

Uruguay: at 7:00 am

Venezuela: at 6:00 a.m.

United States (PT): at 3:00 am

The next match will be on October 25, also starting at 12 o’clock and that will face Suning and Top Esports. Once it is decided which of the two teams reach the final, it will be played on October 31st, still with a schedule to specify.



