LoL Worlds 2021: Schedules, Teams And how To Watch Online

LoL Worlds 2021: League of Legends Worlds 2021 calendars and schedules: all Worlds teams, matches and results. The town of Reikiavic in Iceland is the setting chosen by Riot Games for the celebration of Words 2021, the most important esports event in League of Legends. For the second consecutive year, the pandemic continues among us, although little by little a certain normality is recovering. The teams do not rest and meet again to determine which is the champion team. The clashes will unfold over the next few weeks, with the Grand Final planned for early November.

How to watch online with Ibai Llanos

Those who want to enjoy the World 2021 of LoL in Spanish have the opportunity to do so through the official LVP Twitch channel. The organization has reached an agreement with Ibai Llanos, the popular Basque streamer and content creator. The ex-commentator of the LVP will also be in charge of narrating the matches directly with his particular and recognized style.