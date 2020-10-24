LoL Worlds 2020 Semifinals: Suning vs Top Esports

The second semi-final of the League of Legends Worlds 2020 will pit Suning against Top Esports. Know when it is and how to see it live.

The denouement is near. The League of Legends Worlds 2020 are in the final stretch. This weekend the semifinals of the most important event in the competitive scene of the success of Riot Games are being disputed. The tournament began on September 25, bringing together the most important teams on the international scene. After the Play-Ins, the group stage and the quarter-finals, the semi-finals have started with the emotion that characterizes the MOBA.

The first semifinal faced Damwon Gaming and G2 Esports. Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodríguez’s boys could not against the Koreans with a tough 3-1 on the scoreboard. Now it only remains to know which team will face them in the final.

Suning vs Top Esports live on Twitch

The quarterfinals left a really surprising crossroads. Top Esports kicked off a weakened Fnatic at key moments of the game. Everything was decided in the tiebreaker with a 3-2 in favor of the Chinese team. On the other hand, Suning barely left JD Gaming room to shine: 3-1 in favor of the first. Through this link you can watch the tie on the official Riot Games channel; If you prefer it in Spanish, you can see it thanks to the LVP coverage below:

What time is the semifinals of the Worlds 2020 around the world?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 12:00

Spain (Canary Islands): at 11:00 am

Argentina: at 7:00 am

Bolivia: at 6:00 a.m.

Brazil: at 7:00 a.m.

Chile: at 6:00 a.m.

Colombia: at 5:00 a.m.

Costa Rica: at 4:00 a.m.

Cuba: at 6:00 a.m.

Ecuador: at 5:00 a.m.

El Salvador: at 4:00 a.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 6:00 a.m.

Guatemala: at 4:00 a.m.

Honduras: at 4:00 a.m.

Mexico: at 5:00 a.m.

Nicaragua: at 4:00 a.m.

Panama: at 5:00 a.m.

Paraguay: at 6:00 a.m.

Peru: at 5:00 a.m.

Puerto Rico: at 6:00 a.m.

Dominican Republic: at 6:00 a.m.

Uruguay: at 7:00 am

Venezuela: at 6:00 a.m.

United States (PT): at 3:00 a.m.

Only the final would remain. Although the time has not yet transpired, it will be next Saturday, October 31. There is very little left to see a team raise the silver cup.



