LoL Worlds 2020 Finals: DAMWON Gaming VS Suning

Emotions are running high in the League of Legends Worlds 2020 Grand Final, which will take place on Saturday, October 31.

October 31 is Halloween night, but also the highly anticipated final of the Worlds 2020. After a long and arduous competition, the teams that have reached the end are only two: the Koreans DAMWON Gaming will face the Chinese team Suning in the grand finale of the League of Legends world championship.

The already veteran Riot Games title will celebrate an atypical final, as the current health situation has forced us to take measures in the social field. For this reason, the Pudong stadium in which it is held will only be able to accommodate 6,000 spectators, when the capacity is more than 33,000 people. K-pop group K / DA will take to the stage to liven up the preview moments. Of course, it is not a group made up of flesh and blood musicians, but we are facing a virtual projection of some of the League of Legends characters.

How to watch the Worlds final online

The people who will warm up the teams in person will be complemented by the hundreds of thousands of spectators who will do so from their homes. You can follow the official broadcasts through LVP’s Twitch channel, which broadcasts in Spanish from Spain. Latin American users who want to live the experience also have the opportunity to do so thanks to the LoL Esports Latam Twitch channel.



