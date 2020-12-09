LoL World Championship Final set audience record

The 2020 World Championship final match of League of Legends, the most played PC game in the world, broke a record by watching an average of 23.4 million different people per minute. The World Championship event, consisting of 114 matches, broke another record with a total of more than 1 billion hours.

In the League of Legends World Championship, which is held annually to determine the best League of Legends team in the world, the best teams of the international regions have struggled to lift the Summoner’s Cup this year. The 2020 World Championship Final, held between Suning and DAMWON Gaming, was the most exciting match in League of Legends history.

The World Championship kicked off with the pre-qualification phase that took place at the Shanghai Media Technology Center. The event, which turned into a digital experience, traveled virtually through the mixed reality scene and brought Shanghai city indoors. The qualifying matches were watched considerably more than in previous years. During 38 qualifying matches, fans watched 160.92 million hours of broadcast. This figure is 61.76 percent higher than data in the same period in 2019. The average number of viewers per minute, on the other hand, increased by 87.18 percent from last year to 3.6 million.

After the qualifiers at the Shanghai Media Technology Center, eyes turned to the finals. 3,205,750 fans registered to watch the show live. Due to restrictions, only 6,312 fans were admitted to the newly built SAIC Motor Pudong Arena. The final was broadcast in 16 languages ​​and 21 platforms. The World Championship Final’s average audience per minute reached a new record, reaching 23.04 million. No COVID-19 cases were encountered in any player in the tournament that lasted more than a month.



