LoL: Wild Rift; when the beta comes out

We tell you everything you need to know about the League of Legends: Wild Rift beta and the method you must follow to register on iOS and Android.

A few days ago Riot Games announced the official beta date for League of Legends: Wild Rift, the mobile version of the acclaimed MOBA from the American company that players are eagerly waiting to welcome on their iOS and Android devices. Later it will also come to consoles, but for now we can play it in portable mode and anywhere. In order to prepare for its launch, below we detail how you can register for its free open beta and other keys of interest in this regard.

When will the Wild Rift beta be available?

Next Thursday, December 10, 2020, it will arrive in Spain, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, North Africa and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

League of Legends Wild Rift beta release date how to register iOS Android Riot Games

It is a date marked on the calendar of any player, since in addition to becoming available the Wild Rift beta will also finally arrive at Cyberpunk 2077 and the The Game Awards gala will be held. We still do not know the exact time, so we hope that throughout the day on the 10th it will become available for download, something that we should know through a direct notification from Riot Games.



