LoL: Wild Rift; impressions of our first games

We tell you about our experience during the first hours of play in Wid Rift, the new MOBA for mobile devices and consoles from Riot Games

A few months ago Riot Games surprised the entire League of Legends community of players: after ten years of silence, they brought to light numerous projects of the most varied and, although linked to their flagship in terms of lore and setting, of totally different genres. One of the titles that was announced at that time was Wild Rift, Riot Games’ MOBA for mobile devices and consoles that proposes a fundamental change in the format. After playing a few games and talking to Design Director Brian Feeeney (better known to fans as FeralPony), we bring you our impressions of the new Riot Games title.

A new but familiar experience

The first thing we notice when starting a game in Wild Rift is a sense of strange familiarity. It is obvious that the Riot team has made an effort to make the player who has been a regular at Summoner’s Rift feel at home. The map is similar, with some changes in its size and in the jungle. The roster of champions available are familiar faces, although not all of the PC title are there. How quickly games progress affects the pace of the game, but is tuned for an experience of equivalent depth and strategy.

As for the graphic, we have to say that, as they had warned during the different promotions of the title, we are facing a game made entirely from scratch. With a more modern and optimized engine, we can see attractive and unique animations every time we choose a champion, their models are similar but adapted to smaller resolutions and more simplified color palettes. It is obvious that the original base has been treated with care and that all the cosmetic and mechanical changes are intended to more faithfully adapt the League of Legends experience to other devices without a keyboard and mouse. We’ll talk more about controls, minimum requirements, and possible limitations later, but overall the feedback has been very positive.

Champions template and their controls

Like the map and controls, the champions that we can use to win victory have been adapted to the new controls and screen sizes. For example, there are several camera modes that we can choose from: fixed on our character, semi-fixed to be able to move it manually in the direction we want from the upper right corner of the screen … If we aim with a definitive one that covers the entire map With its range as is the case with the R of Lux and Ezreal, the target will be automatically shown to us so that we can aim with greater precision. Even with ultimatums like Ziggs’ we can select to have the impact of the bomb appear in a momentary box that frames the place where it has fallen. All this variety of options is appreciated since, depending on the screen size in which we play, it can be more or less difficult to adapt to the gameplay and vision.

The controls are similar to those of other titles in the genre. We move the character with a left joystick on the screen, while on the right we will have a series of buttons. Three of them are destined to auto-attack with different priorities (minions, champions and turrets), another four to the abilities of each champion, one for the active of an object in case we have bought it and others for the summoner spells. This button layout facilitates mechanics such as minion farming and minion farming, making it more accessible for new players. The active object button that we have mentioned means that we can only buy an active object (for example a redemption) and, if we want to use another, we will have to get rid of the first. A curious fact is that as part of the changes in the objects, in this title the boots are an activatable one.

Another interesting issue that has arisen as a result of eliminating mouse and keyboard control is skillshots (skills that require the player to aim). This factor has been solved quite impressively by implementing two options. The first is a quick tap on the button for the skill in question, which will automatically cast it to the location of the closest enemy champion the instant we cast it. That is, if the enemy moves far enough she can dodge it. The other option requires more practice and skill, but it helps to maintain the depth and psychomotor ability of the player as an essential part of duels: we can press and hold the button of the skill and direct it with an indicator. In this way we can make predictions based on where we think the enemy will be a few seconds later. In short, the controls have been adapted and somewhat simplified, but this does not detract from the depth of the gameplay.

The title comes to us with 47 champions available, each of them unique and with specific mechanics. Therefore, we encourage you to try all those that are in the free rotation to see which one best suits your game mode is touch devices.



