LoL Wild Rift: All League of Legends champions for Android

We show you the complete list with all the champions that are available in Wild Rift, the version of League of Legends for iOS and Android mobiles.

We’ve already played the iOS and Android mobile version of League of Legends, Wild Rift, and you will soon be able to do the same. Specifically, this Thursday, December 10, the open beta of the game will become available, so we can discover how the adaptation that Riot Games has prepared of its famous MOBA has gone. For now, we can detail the minimum requirements that your device must have to be able to move it without problem. This time we focus on presenting the complete list of champions available to play from launch, which will be expanded as the months go by.

Full list of champions available in Wild Rift

As in the case of League of Legends, we can unlock all these characters by playing or going through the cashier and paying real money. The first days it will be easier to get them, so in about 3 or 4 days of play (in long sessions) we can get at least half the heroes. These are the 47 available for now:

Ahri

Akali

Allistar

Amumu

Annie

Ashe

Aurelion Sol

Blitzcrank

Braum

Camille

Dr. World

Evelynn

Ezreal

Fiora

Fizz

Garen

Gragas

Grave

Janna

Jarvan IV

Jax

Jhin

Jinx

Kai’Sa

Read without

Lux

Master Yi

Malphite

Miss fortune

Nami

Nasus

Olaf

Orianna

Seraphine

Shyvana

Singed

Sona

Soraka

Tryndamere

Twisted fate

Varus

Vayne

Saw

Xin Zhao

Yasuo

Zed

Ziggs



