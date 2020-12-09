LoL Wild Rift: All League of Legends champions for Android

We show you the complete list with all the champions that are available in Wild Rift, the version of League of Legends for iOS and Android mobiles.
We’ve already played the iOS and Android mobile version of League of Legends, Wild Rift, and you will soon be able to do the same. Specifically, this Thursday, December 10, the open beta of the game will become available, so we can discover how the adaptation that Riot Games has prepared of its famous MOBA has gone. For now, we can detail the minimum requirements that your device must have to be able to move it without problem. This time we focus on presenting the complete list of champions available to play from launch, which will be expanded as the months go by.
Full list of champions available in Wild Rift
As in the case of League of Legends, we can unlock all these characters by playing or going through the cashier and paying real money. The first days it will be easier to get them, so in about 3 or 4 days of play (in long sessions) we can get at least half the heroes. These are the 47 available for now:
Ahri
Akali
Allistar
Amumu
Annie
Ashe
Aurelion Sol
Blitzcrank
Braum
Camille
Dr. World
Evelynn
Ezreal
Fiora
Fizz
Garen
Gragas
Grave
Janna
Jarvan IV
Jax
Jhin
Jinx
Kai’Sa
Read without
Lux
Master Yi
Malphite
Miss fortune
Nami
Nasus
Olaf
Orianna
Seraphine
Shyvana
Singed
Sona
Soraka
Tryndamere
Twisted fate
Varus
Vayne
Saw
Xin Zhao
Yasuo
Zed
Ziggs