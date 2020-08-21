LoL: Watching Fnatic matches live from the 2020 playoffs

The European Championship of League of Legends (LEC) Summer 2020 starts the playoffs this Friday (21), at 13h in Brasília time.

After the initial phase of the championship, the teams at the top of the leaderboard fight in the knockout. Rogue (1st) faces Fnatic (4th), and G2 Esports (2nd) plays against MAD Lions (3rd) in the upper bracket, while SK Gaming (5th) finds FC Schalke 04 (6th) in the lower. LEC playoffs will be broadcast live on official Riot Games channels on Twitch TV and YouTube. Next, check the dates, times and more details of the games.

The first six placed in the summer stage qualified for the knockout stage, and the matches were defined based on the number of Championship Points – won in the spring and summer stages of the championship.

Rogue arrives as one of the favorites for the title. The first place in the group stage came thanks to an extremely strong and regular team game. The current G2 champion seeks her eighth title and bets on her players’ individual strength after winning the last six group stage matches.

MAD Lions has Italian-Chinese hunter Zhiqiang “Shad0w” Zhao and German support Norman “Kaiser”, as well as being one of LEC’s strongest teams in 2020. Fnatic was fickle during the season and bet on the Swedish experience Martin “Rekkles” Larsson to be champion again. SK has had a season of ups and downs and is enough to surprise. In turn, Schalke 04 tries to seize the moment after winning the last seven matches to qualify, as they have lost 10 of the first 11 games.

The format of the stage is double elimination for the first four, while the fifth and sixth have the most tortuous path to become champions. Teams in the bottom bracket cannot lose any best of five (MD5). The top four finishers guarantee a place in the 2020 League of Legends (LoL) World Cup. See below the list of matches, dates and how the LEC playoff table works.

Table and dates

Round 1

Lower key

Game 3: SK Gaming (5) vs FC Schalke 04 (6) – 21/08 at 13h

Top key

Game 1: Rogue (1) x Fnatic (4) – 23/08 at 12:00

Game 2: G2 Esports (2) x MAD Lions (3) – 08/22 at 12:00

Round 2

Top key

Match 4: Winner Match 1 x Winner Match 2 – to be defined

Lower key

Game 5: Loser Game 1/2 (with worst score) x Winner Game 3 – to be defined

Round 3

Lower key

Match 6: Loser Match 1/2 (with best score) x Winner Match 5 – to be defined

Semifinal

Lower key

Game 7: Loser Game 4 x Winner Game 6 – 05/09 with schedule to be defined

Final

Game 8: Winner Game 4 x Winner Game 7 – 06/09 with schedule to be defined



