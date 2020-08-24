LoL on Spotify: World and tournaments win music playlists

League of Legends (LoL) tournaments and major esports events are now on Spotify. Riot Games announced a partnership with the music streaming service on Monday (24). Now, Spotify has a series of exclusive content about MOBA in the world of electronic sports, such as podcasts, music playlists and a LoL Esports hub on the platform. The novelty places the platform as an official audio streaming partner in the main LoL championships, such as the LoL World Championship (Worlds), the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and the All-Star.

The playlists created on Spotify will be inspired by the LoL community, and promise to bring an even greater experience of the MOBA universe through music. The podcasts, in turn, promise to give more details of the events in the competitive LoL. It is worth mentioning that the first podcast, “Stories untold: the most important moments in the World”, is now available at the hub. According to Riot Games, it shows each edition of the World of LoL from a new perspective, presenting unique stories each year. For now the content is only available in English.

Spotify will also provide behind the scenes of the music creations that have been the theme of each edition of the World of LoL, since 2014. The idea is that the community will be able to follow more details of the partnership that Riot Games has made with groups like Imagine Dragons, The Glitch Mob and Against the Current in music production for tournaments.



