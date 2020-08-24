LoL collaboration between Spotify and Riot Games

Spotify announced that it made its first collaboration in e-sports with Riot Games to create a different sound world for millions of League of Legends fans around the world. Thus, the streaming service has become the exclusive and first global audio services provider of League of Legends from today.

In the statement made by Spotify on the subject, it was noted that the cooperation covered the following topics:

Exclusive and original podcast content: As long as it has been involved in this year’s planning, Spotify will produce a series of podcasts that will continue continuously within the framework of League of Legends esports.

Official League of Legends Hub: Music is already very important in the world of League of Legends, but Spotify takes it a step further and inspired by the game ecosystem, new music, podcast and This is League of Legends and the Official League of Legends Playlist (Official League of Legends) It creates a hub of playlists such as Playlist). It was also noted that more information on this subject will be given soon.

Exclusive Music Moments: Spotify will be presenting Worlds Anthem Takeover via Spotify along with a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Worlds Anthem. This musical anthem is the awaited song of the year, released with a special music video and played at the opening ceremonies of the World Championship.

Spotify underlines that these are just the beginning of a long-standing collaboration. He adds that he will continue to work with Riot Games to provide a powerful audio experience for music, podcast and gaming fans.



