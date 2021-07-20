Loki’s Director Shares Clues About The New Marvel Studios Multiverse

Loki: Director Kate Herron explains what the end of Loki means for the MCU and details how it will affect possible new universes and realities. The end of Loki has left the Marvel Cinematic Universe upside down, with a denouement that, without going into specific details or spoilers, opens the doors to the UCM multiverse, a new normal that already pointed ways after the Scarlet Witch and Vision series and which will be the central axis in future films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But first, Loki’s director Kate Herron has shared some thoughts on this new superhero multiverse.

The multiverse expands behind Loki

It goes without saying that from here on there will be several spoilers about the end of Loki; Let’s go there. If you have witnessed the end of the last Marvel Studios series released on Disney +, you will have seen how the timelines and the different universes begin to unravel after the death of The One Who Remains at the hands of Sylvie, something that will have direct effects on future productions of the UCM. This is how Kate Herron, director of Loki, explains it.

“You have the branches, which are like alternate realities, but there is also something else, you’ll see, it’s very subtle but in the last shot where you see the multiverse, there are other great timelines. It’s like these different trees are connecting now, ”says Kate Herron.

Apparently, each of these timelines presents its own variants, something that will now have all the meaning in the world in the upcoming animated series What If …?, Scheduled for this month of August: a bridge. The branch is like another reality, but if the branch extends to a certain extent, it will connect with the other physical timelines. In the last shot we took, there are other thick branches that represent our timeline, but then there are others and the branches are like bridges between them ”, concludes the director.

We’ll see if all of this has a direct effect on Spider-Man: No Way Home and his rumored Spiderverse, as well as other Marvel Studios movies and series; Will licenses like Fantastic 4 or the X-Men (including Deadpool) arrive across the multiverse?