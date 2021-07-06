Loki: Who Created TVA? Fans of The Marvel Series Theorize! (Spoilers)

Loki: During episode 4 of the Loki series, which is broadcast weekly on Disney+, viewers learned, through the antics of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), that the Time Guardians were a big scam.

While the final moments have presented audiences with a hope that all of this will be answered, some fans have already been formulating theories about who actually created TVA.

The Authority of Temporal Variance was introduced in the first episode of the production, when Loki stole the Tesseract and contaminated the famous Sacred Timeline. In this way, the entity’s agents captured the god of cheating and kept him in custody, mostly because of a very important case involving its alternate versions—also known as variants.

Loki assisted in the investigation, but ended up getting involved with Sylvie, one of his variants, after following her through a temporal portal. The two ended up in Lamentis-1, a place where they got to know each other better and exchanged experiences. Sylvie had as an initial objective the destruction of the Time Guardians, affecting the Holy Timeline, telling Loki that all TVA agents were also variants.

And with the revelations presented in “The Nexus Event”, many were curious to know who was behind all these conflicts.

Who created the TVA on the Marvel series on Disney+?

One of the most popular theories recently shared on the internet concerns the creation of the Temporal Variance Authority at the hands of one of Loki’s numerous variants. This would explain why there was a huge interest in eliminating these alternative versions from the Sacred Timeline.

In this sense, any other rival could pose a genuine threat to the power of the controlling variant. Ironically, by doing this, the TVA created its biggest threat to date, which in this case is Sylvie. The character, from the beginning, remained intrigued by his discoveries, while trying to get closer to the Timekeepers.

The episode aired last Wednesday (30), inclusive, makes this theory even better, as it shows the connection that Sylvie and Loki are building, as well as seeing Ravonna (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) as a heavyweight antagonist. She was very determined to follow through with TVA protocols, even if she needed to disintegrate a great companion, in the case of Mobius (Owen Wilson).

Another theory concerns Kang the Conqueror, a very important Marvel character, who could be being introduced in Phase 4 of the MCU.

With him, the next productions would have a heavy villain to fight, especially because he is also a time traveler. Studio executives have even suggested that Jonathan Majors could play him in the future.

So, stay tuned for all the news that the series will show viewers in the coming weeks!