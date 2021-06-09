Loki: What is the character’s future on MCU after the end of his series?

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is one of the most beloved characters among fans. Since his first appearance in Thor, the God of Cheating has earned his place in the Marvel Universe with a lot of charm and unpredictability. No wonder he won his own series on Disney+. But what about after the show ends? Does the villain have a future in the MCU?

How can Loki continue in phase 4 of the MCU?

Because of his versatile nature and audience affection, the God of Cheating should take his tricks to other Marvel productions.

In Loki’s trailers, the character appears traveling through other realities. That link to the multiverse could be key to connecting the series with the studio’s upcoming movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Phase 4 of the MCU will apparently focus on alternate realities and time travel. In that sense, Loki fits the narrative perfectly. Some rumors also indicate that the show will feature Kang the Conqueror, one of Marvel’s biggest villains and confirmed presence in Ant-Man 3.

Another way to keep the God of Cheating would be to introduce other versions of him, like Lady Loki or Kid Loki. In the comics, the character used this device several times, especially to escape death.

Loki debuts this Wednesday, June 9th, on Disney+.