Loki: Was The End of The Series Good? Fans React To Season Finale! (Spoilers)

Loki fans can rest assured that the series has already been renewed for a 2nd season on Disney+. The Marvel production caught the attention of viewers this Wednesday (14) because of surprising news in its final episode.

Thus, many streaming subscribers used Twitter to talk about their impressions related to the multiverse plot.

Loki 1×6: what happened at the end of the Marvel series?

The one titled “For All Time. Always” provoked some very interesting questions, which should hit the MCU characters very soon. While talking to Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Kang said there was a war in the multiverse. Peace was only established through the TVA.

Despite this, Sylvie didn’t believe the villain’s words and stabbed him in the chest, after kissing Loki and guiding him to the headquarters of the Authority of Temporal Variance. The first consequences of this action have already been picked up by the god of cheating in the final scene, when Mobius (Owen Wilson) and B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) do not recognize him.

With that fact, a viewer also used Twitter to share their reaction on the subject. He compares Loki and Mobius’s hypothetical friendship, something everyone would like to see, with what actually happens.

The future of MCU: learn more about the consequences of the end of production

Phase 4 of the MCU now specifically continues with What If…?, a new series due to hit Disney+ in August. However, theories are already circulating on the internet, especially due to the appearance of Kang the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors), who should be the new villain of this new stage in Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe.

Therefore, many adventures await the heroes in the next movies and series. TVA, Kang, Miss Minutes, Loki, Sylvie and other variants will certainly return not only for the 2nd season of the production in question, but also on other occasions, even if only with small cameos.

Many fans already talk about all these consequences coming to the development of Spider-Man: No Return Home and Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness, which should be released, respectively, at the end of 2021 and beginning of 2022. But, for now, there is nothing to be done but wait and speculate.

So stay tuned!