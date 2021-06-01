Loki: Unpublished Teaser Reminds Audiences of The Series’ Debut; Look!

Loki debut on Disney+ is just a moment away. The new Marvel series will start airing on June 9th.

As of this date, a new episode will be streaming in the early hours of the following Wednesdays. For this reason, the producers used social media to publicize a new teaser for the production.

Loki introduces the eponymous character (played by Tom Hiddleston) in an adventure involving some key elements for Phase 4 of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe.

After the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, viewers saw that the anti-hero disappeared using the Tesseract to escape an eventual capture by the authorities.

Thus, a new timeline was built for the character, involving new situations, powers and other news. The cast features Owen Wilson, Jaimie Alexander, Sophie Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Chris Hemsworth.

Loki: learn more about the new Marvel series for Disney +

From the images, it is possible to see that the creators themselves are treating the production as being unpredictable. In this way, the audience can be prepared to be surprised at each new episode in the streaming.

Although the series is being interpreted as an adventure in time, Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, has stated in previous interviews that it is a crime thriller. Even with few concrete details of the production, many mysteries will arise on the screen of fans and involve them from the first to the last episode.

Loki is the third Disney+ original production produced by Marvel. It is worth remembering that WandaVision and Falcão and Soldado Invernal debuted in the first quarter of 2021 and were very well received by the platform’s subscribers.

And since May 12, Disney’s streaming promotes, through Watch Parties, a resumption of all the content that the character appears on the MCU.

So don’t miss it! Loki premieres on June 9th.