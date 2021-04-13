Loki: Tom Hiddleston reveals Marvel series theme at Disney +

Loki: One of the most charismatic characters of the MCU is about to return to the screens. Loki, the character played by Tom Hiddleston will star in the new Marvel series on streaming Disney +. In an interview with the Empire website, Tom commented on what the audience should expect from the show.

Tom commented on the Loki logo, which is always shown with the letters constantly changing, can bring some indications of the plot.

“The font always seems to be changing shape,” commented the actor. “Loki is the shape-shifter par excellence. His nature is that you don’t know if, in the MCU, he is a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don’t know if you can trust him. He literally and physically changes form in an Asgardian guard, or in Captain America repeatedly. Thor talks about how he can become a snake ”.

The star also commented on the complexity of his character and how the series should deal with the different identities that Loki has through the MCU.

“I think the shape-shifting logo can give you an idea that the series is about identity and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that Loki can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are. I found it very exciting because I always found Loki to be a very complex construction. Who is this character who can wear so many masks and change his shape and seems to change his external feeling for a coin? ”.

Loki debuts on the Disney + streaming platform on June 11, with episodes coming in weekly.