Loki: Tom Hiddleston Is Excited For Arc Of Redemption In Season 2

Loki: In an interview with Variety, Tom Hiddleston commented on what fans should expect for Loki’s season 2 and said he is excited for the development of Thor’s brother, who will earn a heroic arc of redemption.

Released in June 2021 by Disney+, the series starring Loki brought a complete reimagination of the villain, who suffered tragic consequences after Thanos’s attack in Avengers: Ultimatum, and resurfaced in a version of a different reality, being forced to fix the timeline to prevent an even greater threat from arising.

Now, when taken to the side of the heroes, the Asgardian suggests presenting even more distinct and generous behavior, revealing the capacity to act according to the law of men and mythological beings.

The atmospheric and personality change in the villain’s story was commented on by Tom Hiddleston, the name behind the protagonist in the series and films from the Marvel cinematographic universe. According to the star, he is very excited to present this new side of Laufey’s son, which should continue to be a trend in the next cycles of the episodic production created by Michael Waldron.

“I understand that the public sees the good in Loki — they want him to get past his internal and external obstacles, and they want him to repair that relationship with his brother and reach the hero he can be. I can choose my path and choose to do the right thing. Or I choose, at the very least, not to repeat the same old tricks I’ve repeated over and over again in a cycle of trust and betrayal,'” said the star. “It’s exciting to keep all the characteristics that make Loki Loki and at the same time play a slightly different song inside him.”

“This Loki is the Loki who lost the Battle of New York at the end of the first Avengers movie. This is the Loki who went through the story of the first Avengers movie. He came to Earth, obtained the Tesseract, was captured by SHIELD, imprisoned , and suffered many interrogations by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, as well as having invited an alien army to attack the city of Manhattan and be defeated by the assembled Avengers,” he concluded.

Loki’s second season is still unpredicted on Disney+.