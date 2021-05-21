Loki: Tom Hiddleston Chronicles The Marvel Character’s Journey in Teaser

Loki: Needing to remember what happened to Loki during his 10 years of MCU? In a new video released by Marvel, the interpreter of the cheating god, Tom Hiddleston, takes on the challenge of explaining the character’s journey in just 30 seconds.

During the promo, the actor summarizes the main points of Loki’s story, starting with the introduction of the character in 2011, in the film Thor. As soon as it arrives at the events of Avengers: Ultimatum, the clock is close to zero, but all it takes is a wave from Hiddleston for the count to stop and he manages to finish the story.

When moving forward in the future and showing some scenes from the Loki series, the actor claims that the god of cheating received a job offer in a place called TVA.

Check out the full video below:

What’s Loki’s story?

The series will continue after the appearance of Thor’s brother in Avengers: Ultimatum, a film in which his 2014 version escapes with the Tesseract. His escape with the jewel of infinity causes serious damage to the timeline. The cheating god is then arrested by TVA (Time Variance Authoroty) and is obliged to fix the errors he created.

Loki will mark the seventh time that Hiddleston plays the character in the MCU. So far, there have been three Avengers films and three Thor films. The cast also features Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Directed by Kate Herron and screenplay by Michael Waldron, Loki will debut on June 9 at Disney +.