Loki: Series Wins Special Crossover With The Simpsons on Disney+

Loki: A very interesting news will be coming to Disney streaming on the next 7th of July. By merging the Loki series with The Simpsons, an animated short film will be available to subscribers of the platform. In fact, Tom Hiddleston was in charge of dubbing his character also in this version.

Entitled “The Good, The Bart and The Loki” — in direct reference to the classic film by filmmaker Sergio Leone — in the new adventure of the god of cheating, he will face a gigantic new challenge involving the heroes of Springfield.

This reference is made to Marvel’s Cinematographic Universe, built on top of the official Avengers: Ultimatum poster. In the image, the inhabitants of Springfield, characters well known to the public, become the various heroes of the studio.

You can see that Lisa Simpson is now Thor, Ned Flanders has become Ant-Man, Ralph is the incredible Hulk, and Moe Szyslak appears as Vision. How will this story develop?

Loki vs The Simpsons: Learn about the new Disney+ crossover

A curious fact, already evidenced in the poster and also in the production title, is that Loki will probably team up with another very powerful being from Springfield. It is about Bart Simpson, who could be the great villain of the narrative.

“The Good, The Bart and The Loki” is Disney+’s second crossover short film, as Maggie Simpson has already been seen in The Force Awakens From Its Nap, initially released to celebrate Star Wars Day, on 4 March May this year.

Meanwhile, the Marvel series continues to be released weekly via streaming, featuring big mysteries, twists and other questions that motivate viewers. The last episode of the production will be available on July 14, in an event that promises to be apotheotic.

The crossover with the Simpson family will make everyone very excited to follow these great news. So stay tuned and be sure to check out any details about what’s next on the MCU!