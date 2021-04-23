Loki: series will have more than one season? Producer responds!

Loki: In recent months, Marvel has invested heavily in TV production. The series WandaVision and Falcão and the Winter Soldier were very well received by fans of the franchise. However, there is still no expectation that the productions will be renewed for new seasons. The Loki series can go further.

According to the producer, Nate Moore, the premise of the production can unfold over several seasons. “I think there are a lot of stories in Loki that are really irreverent, smart and cool, with the potential to drive more than one season. Tom Hiddleston is doing one of his best jobs in this series. I believe that the production will surprise many people, ”he says. There is still no official information about a possible renewal.

Moore is also executive producer on Falcon and the Winter Soldier and has participated in the productions of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther.

In the new series, Loki is taken to the mysterious AVT (Time Variation Authority) organization after stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, and using it to travel through time altering human history, ending up trapped in your own police thriller.

Loki will arrive at Disney + on June 11th.