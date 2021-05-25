Loki: Series To Be Inspired by Teletubbies and Blade Runner, Says Director

Loki series director Kate Herron commented on the sources that served as inspiration for Marvel’s next Disney + attraction. In an interview with the EW website, she revealed that the production will bring elements from Teletubbies, Blade Runner and Mad Men to tell the solo story of the cheating god, but that “fans will have to wait until June 9th [to find out the details]” .

“[The show] will explore Loki’s powers in a way that they haven’t been shown yet, which is very exciting,” said Tom Hiddleston, interpreter of the charismatic villain. “With each episode, we try to be inspired by different things,” added Michael Waldron, creator of the series.

The statement with the unusual quotes surprised the audience, who are trying to theorize about how old movies and serials can influence the visual or plot. In the case of Ridley Scott’s work centered on androids hunters, it is possible that the influence occurs in the aesthetic noir surrounding the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a police agency for monitoring activities in different timelines.

These agents also present, in the videos already released, garments that are very similar to the designs seen in Mad Men, a series about advertising in the USA during the 1960s, which would justify the visual inspiration. However, the most interesting and yet inexplicable speech is how the children’s program Teletubbies will relate to Loki’s plot.

Some fans point out that this must happen through the animated character called Miss Minutes. It appears in the previews as a type of TVA mascot and can serve as a comic relief to the drama of the six-episode series.

Marvel Phase 4: Multiverse?

It is worth mentioning that Loki promises to delve into the multiverse, seen in the MCU in a timid way in Avengers: Ultimatum. In this way, the series can deliver clues to this concept to introduce alternative realities – and their threats – to be worked on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, although the call has not yet been confirmed by Kevin Feige.

“Loki has been around for thousands of years and has had all kinds of adventures. Wanting to fill in the blanks and see a lot more of his story [was] the initial desire [of the series]. Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of well-known characters, ”commented the president of Marvel Studios.