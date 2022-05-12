Loki Season 2: They reveal what we suspected of the new filming and start date

The first season of Loki was six episodes long and aired on Disney+ from June 9 to July 14 last year and was a resounding success in a short time. Loki Season 2 will be directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Again, Tom Hiddleston (Loki) will reprise his role in the second season, along with agent Mobius M. Mobius played by Owen Wilson and Ravonna Renslayer played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

This time the show’s main tagline is: “Loki, a trickster and shapeshifter, appears throughout human history as an unlikely influence on historical events.” Recall that in the first season, Loki had to deal with the events that occurred after Avengers: Endgame and along the way, he met other variants of Loki while trying to correct the violations committed in the Sacred Timeline.

Meanwhile, the series was praised for its visual ambition, irreverent tone, and Hiddleston’s central performance; who being a variant of Loki was seen wearing a presidential button as if he were campaigning. The first season was directed by Kate Herron, who decided to repeat with season 2. Herron stated in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that she had directed the show as a long movie and felt it had run out of steam.

“I always intended to just do these six. And it was such a huge compliment and delight that as we got much further into production, Marvel and Disney were like, ‘Ah, man.’ This is great, and we want to keep going.’ So I feel like my part is done, but I’m really excited to see where it goes next.”

For the second season of Loki, the great duo of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead who have experience in the limited environment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as they have been present in the episodes of the Moon Knight series, starring Oscar Isaac, will be the directors. . It’s well known that Disney+ and Marvel shows possess an unconventional set-up: they have head writers instead of the traditional showrunner figure. For this, Michael Waldron served as the head writer for Loki in season 1, and now, Eric Martin will be as head writer for this second batch that will begin production on June 6 in London, as recently reported.

Other actors who would be in this second season of Loki are Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant and Jonathan Majors, who was presented as the one who remains. In the meantime, and to the delight of fans, Hiddleston will continue to embody this controversial and particular god who originally appeared as the character in the first Thor movie in 2011.

Hiddleston again reprized the role of Loki in The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and the Disney+ animated series What If…? The truth is that Loki was the third live-action series on Disney + and is set in the MCU, after WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. As additional information, we can tell you that in the next programs they will have the participation of emblematic characters such as Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Secret Invasion and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, among others.