Loki Season 2 Set Video Shows Morbius & God of Mischief together Again

Loki and Mobius are back together in the new “Loki” video of the second season. The premiere of the exclusive Disney+ series took place on June 9, 2021, and the following month it was renewed for a second season. As is the case with other Marvel streaming series such as “Vandavision” and “Moon Knight,” the first season of “Loki” consisted of six episodes, and the second season seems to follow the same pattern. It currently holds the title of the most watched Marvel Disney+ show, having won tough competition.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Loki follows the eponymous trickster god as he is plucked from an alternate timeline, the course of which he disrupts. He finds himself at the mercy of the Time Change Authority (TVA), the organization responsible for ensuring that the flow of the Sacred Timeline remains uninterrupted. Mobius, played by Owen Wilson, is a TVA agent tasked with handling Loki’s case, and they team up to track down a rogue version of Loki from another timeline. Season 1 ended with some major changes that were apparently made over time, resulting in Mobius never meeting Hiddleston’s Loki at all.

Now a new video has appeared on Twitter showing the filming of the second season of “Loki”, in which Hiddleston and Wilson are together again. Both Loki and Mobius are dressed in tuxedos, and a red double-decker bus is visible in the background. Filming for the second season began in June in London, and the entire cast returned to the series. Check out the footage from the shooting below:

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson on the set of the second season of “Loki” tonight in London

Although details about the plot of the second season have not yet been received, Hiddleston promised that he would give answers to some of the biggest questions of the first season. Since the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which premiered in theaters on May 6, 2022, there have been many theories about all the new ways in which Loki can explore the MCU multiverse. With so many questions about the fate of the Sacred Timeline and how it relates to the multiverse remaining after the first season finale, fans can at least take comfort in the certainty of a Loki and Mobius reunion.

In addition to Wilson, several other “Loki” actors have confirmed that they will also appear in the second season, including Eugene Cordero’s TVA secretary Casey. Cordero himself has said he’s not allowed to tease any part of season two due to Marvel’s strict policy, so it’s unlikely fans will hear much about what season two has in store for Loki until more promotional material is released. However, until then, fans can be sure that in the second season of Loki, Mobius and Loki will reunite, regardless of whether they remember each other or not.