Loki Season 2 Photo Set Shows The God of Mischief Visiting McDonald’s

Recently released filming photos from the second season of “Loki” depict Tom Hiddleston’s God of Mischief visiting McDonald’s. Joining the ever-growing line-up of Marvel shows on Disney+ last year, Loki witnessed the long-awaited return of the fan-favorite main villain. The first season of the related MCU series enjoyed huge success on the streaming platform, establishing itself as the most watched Marvel series on Disney+, a title that Loki has kept ever since, despite various other releases. After his tragic demise in the Sacred Timeline of the MCU, Loki gave a unique meaning to the long-standing history of the Marvel villain, opening up a completely new future for the character.

In addition to continuing the story of Loki, the first season of Loki also introduced many new MCU concepts, which have since continued to be explored in the studio’s theatrical releases. Loki saw the God of Mischief come face to face with a number of his own choices, and also introduced the audience to “The One Who Stays” Jonathan Majors, also known as Kang the Conqueror, setting some huge values for Marvel’s 4th and 5th phases as they continue. explore the concept of the multiverse. Aside from these big Marvel moments, Loki also welcomed Mobius Owen Wilson to the MCU along with Sofia Di Martino’s Sylvia, a variant of Loki, and many were excited to see what lies ahead for the gang as Loki season 2 nears release.

Now that the production of the second season of “Loki” has officially launched, recently published photos from the set show the God of Mischief hanging out at McDonald’s. The enlarged images posted by @bestoftwh on Twitter show Hiddleston’s character with the famous golden arches of the fast food brand visible on the window. Loki can be seen in his standard TVA attire, which includes a suit and tie, along with his trademark long black locks.

A lot of images from the filming of the second season of the TV series “Loki” have appeared in recent days, but they seem to best match recent filming photos of Silvia Di Martino wearing a McDonald’s uniform from the 1970s. There are rumors that the 2nd season of “Loki” may begin with Sylvie’s attempt to establish a more normal life after the dramatic events of the finale of the 1st season of “Loki”. Although very little is known about the second season of “Loki” at this stage, various other photos from the filming gave a little idea of what viewers can expect, including some that recently showed a reference to Kumail Nanjiani’s “Eternal” character, Kingo.

While these photos from the set certainly ask more questions than they answer, it’s interesting to see Hiddleston returning to his character after such a successful first season. As the filming of the second season of “Loki” continues, it will be interesting to see what other unique teasers will appear. from the set. However, with recent confirmation that Marvel has been known to plant fake spoilers on set photos, it remains to be seen what the final version of the show might actually do. At the moment, there is still time before the second season of Loki is likely to be released, and viewers will learn about the importance of McDonald’s for the story of the MCU character.