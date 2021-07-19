Loki: Season 2 of The Series Will Not Have The Same Director; See Reason!

Loki: After working as a director and executive producer on Loki, Kate Herron has confirmed that she will not be returning for Season 2 of the series on Disney+. Mostly known for directing several episodes of the Netflix Sex Education series, Herron worked alongside screenwriter Michael Waldron to create the recent Marvel project.

While every TV series released by Marvel Studios has used a single director for every episode, the only one with a confirmed Season 2 will not continue with this trend. Unlike WandaVision and Falcão and the Winter Soldier, the series addressing one of the most iconic villains of the MCU (Marvel Cinematographic Universe) had excellent reception until the last episode.

Loki: sequel to the MCU series

As long as rumors of a season 2 of Loki have lingered, Marvel has waited until post-credit scenes to confirm the news. As such, Tom Hiddleston will officially be returning to the role of Thor’s brother for the new series of episodes, as will actors Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbath-Raw and Wunmi Mosaku.

In an interview with Deadline, Herron explained why she won’t be the director during the sequel. “I always planned to be available only for this season and, to be honest, a sequel wasn’t in the works. I’m really happy to watch as a fan next season, but I think I’m proud of what we’ve done here and gave it my all.” stated.

Change in creation

Kate Herron’s departure is the first major creative shift for the future of the MCU show. By doing an excellent job in Season 1, Herron has set a standard of quality that the series will need to achieve in the future to continue to amaze fans.

In this new stage, it will be interesting to see whether the series will continue to use a single director for all episodes or will have multiple minds to diversify the creative project.