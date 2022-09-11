Loki Season 2: Everything, Everywhere and At Once Star Ke Hai Quan Joins the Cast

New details about the second season of “Loki” were revealed during the presentation of Marvel Studios at D23. As part of the panel, it was revealed that actor Ke Hui Quan will join the show before the second season.

Loki had a very successful first season, and fans were eager to see more of Tom Hiddleston’s fan-favorite character. The series revolves around the Time Change Management, or TVA, which sought to control the timeline and keep it under its control, removing any “options” that might arise. Unfortunately for Loki, this also applies to him; the timeline branch in Avengers: Finale meant that a variant of Loki escaped from the Battle of New York and therefore survived being killed by Thanos during Avengers: Infinity War (as this did not happen with the variant).

According to Deadline, Tom Hiddleston reported that Season 2 will take place right after the end of Season 1 – TVA is now radically different after Kang’s defeat in the Season 1 finale, Mobius doesn’t seem to remember Loki, and a new multiverse to fight. Everything, everywhere, everything at once Actor Ke Hai Quan also took the stage as part of the announcement that he would join the cast (“I’m very confused: is this not the Indiana Jones panel?”, he joked, referring to the earlier panel and his role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Destiny). The character’s name has not been disclosed, but it is claimed that he is an employee of TVA.

Along with the returning cast, Kuan will join Rafael Casal as newcomers to the show. There will be many topics that need to be covered — the 1st season of “Loki” has become the catalyst for the entire Multiverse saga that unfolds in the Marvel cinematic universe. The second season promises to be just as important for the overall storyline, even if Loki himself has not yet appeared in the films.

The second season of “Loki” may well become one of the most impressive TV shows on Disney+. His first season was marked by the appearance and death of the main villain of the Multiverse saga, Kang, a time-traveling man with many options about to go to war with each other. Kang will next appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania, but since he is a character who can be anywhere, anytime, and is functionally immortal due to his endless variations in the multiverse, perhaps he will reappear. in season 2, too.

The premiere of the second season of “Loki” will take place on Disney+ in the summer of 2023.