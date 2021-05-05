Loki: New Series Trailer Shows That Cheating God is Unpredictable

Loki: Disney released, last Monday (03), an exclusive teaser of the Loki series. The video was played on ESPN (the company’s sports channel), during the halftime of the basketball game between Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans.

The video of less than 1 minute shows several new scenes, such as two dialogues that show how difficult the TVA (Temporal Variation Authority, in Portuguese) will have to control the god of cheating.

“Unbelievable! Wherever you go, there is death, destruction and literally the end of the world! ”Says TVA official Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). “I know,” replies Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Check out the new trailer:

HERE IT IS LOKI NATION #Loki pic.twitter.com/t9sbwpBZ9Q — ʟᴇɴᴀ. ४ 𝑙𝑜𝑘𝑖 𝑠𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑠 (@crimsonkursed) May 4, 2021

Another interesting detail of the trailer is the opinion of Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) about the protagonist. In the series, she will likely have disagreements about Loki’s presence on TVA, as he is “insubordinate, stubborn and unpredictable”.

As in other disclosures, the Judge calls this version of the god a “variant”, confirming that this Loki is just one of several versions of the character from different timelines.

The series will also feature cast members such as Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane and Wunmi Mosaku. Loki debuts at Disney + on June 11th.