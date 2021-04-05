Loki: new Marvel series gets revealing trailer

Marvel has just released on YouTube a new trailer for the Loki series, starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. The clip published on Monday (05) is much more revealing than the first, bringing various information about the plot and the problems that the God of Cheating must face in the first season.

Loki, apparently, is going to work with a mysterious organization to fix flaws in the time he caused by using one of the gems of the universe unscrupulously.

Check out the video:

Loki will debut at Disney + on June 11, just over two months from now.